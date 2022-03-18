PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.58. 199,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,788. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.41 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.92.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

