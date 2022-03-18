Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. Sells 194,334 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 194,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $441,138.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performant Financial alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 24,229 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $48,458.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 17,219 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $34,610.19.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 52,650 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $115,303.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 26,662 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $61,855.84.

On Friday, February 25th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00.

NASDAQ:PFMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,900. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $165.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of -0.68.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Performant Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,983,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,784 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,453,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 303,206 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 376,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performant Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Performant Financial (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.