Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,120.27 ($40.58).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.18) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($44.34) to GBX 3,440 ($44.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.26) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($45.90) to GBX 3,580 ($46.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Joanna Place bought 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($33.28) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($130,013.17).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,276 ($29.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,424.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,635.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 2,101.55 ($27.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.55).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.96%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

