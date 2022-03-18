Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.