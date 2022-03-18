Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.8% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,243.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 89,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $305.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.