Pigeoncoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $314,036.01 and approximately $5,443.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003681 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars.

