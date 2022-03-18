Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196,769 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,680,000 after buying an additional 75,233 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,984,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 292,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 71,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.30. 344,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,019. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.67.

