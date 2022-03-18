Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 13.8%

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) shot up 13.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.95 and last traded at $44.82. 450,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,572,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.25 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,519,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,840 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $195,382,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

