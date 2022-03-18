Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.