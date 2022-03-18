Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PXD. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $241.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $246.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,702 shares of company stock worth $15,209,845. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

