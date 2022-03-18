Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 99000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.80.
About Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE)
