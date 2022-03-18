Piper Sandler Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $265.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.72.

NYSE DG opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

