Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 21.7% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $299.49 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00003758 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.00422015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00073297 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00097604 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005536 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000614 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,932,741 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

