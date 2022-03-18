PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.00

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $215,120.65 and $29.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

