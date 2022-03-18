Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.86

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.86 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.95 ($0.13). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 10.26 ($0.13), with a volume of 50,001 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £31.26 million and a P/E ratio of -25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 7.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.86.
About Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)
