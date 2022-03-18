PlatON (LAT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.60 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. PlatON has a market cap of $110.18 million and $2.60 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00035902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00107194 BTC.

PlatON Profile

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,406,968,325 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

