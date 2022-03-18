Playcent (PCNT) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Playcent has a total market cap of $787,848.70 and $44,140.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

