Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,231 shares of company stock worth $624,822. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.38.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

