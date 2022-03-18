Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.15. 20,328,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,984,760. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.69.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

