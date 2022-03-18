Plug Power (PLUG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/7/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $38.00 to $25.00.

1/20/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $26.00.

1/20/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,328,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,984,760. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,266,000 after purchasing an additional 266,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $208,732,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 165,384 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

