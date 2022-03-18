POA (POA) Hits Market Cap of $49.65 Million

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
