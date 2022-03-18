Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.46% from the company’s current price.
Shares of PIF stock traded up C$1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 150,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Polaris Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$21.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.39 million and a PE ratio of 508.24.
