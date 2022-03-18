Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.46% from the company’s current price.

Shares of PIF stock traded up C$1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 150,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Polaris Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$21.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.39 million and a PE ratio of 508.24.

About Polaris Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

