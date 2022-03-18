Polkadex Hits Market Capitalization of $24.25 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.05 or 0.00009680 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $24.25 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.93 or 0.07069072 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,853.49 or 0.99923037 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00032475 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

