Polkalokr Hits One Day Trading Volume of $396,309.00 (LKR)

Polkalokr (LKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Polkalokr has a market cap of $1.38 million and $396,309.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkalokr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.57 or 0.07031458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,564.09 or 0.99590703 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00035372 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkalokr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkalokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkalokr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkalokr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.