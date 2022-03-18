Polker Market Cap Achieves $3.43 Million (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Polker has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Polker has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $971,450.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.21 or 0.07031021 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,382.29 or 0.99739037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041037 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

