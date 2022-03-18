Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,200 ($15.60).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.86) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.25) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

LON:POLY opened at GBX 143.75 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The company has a market capitalization of £680.84 million and a P/E ratio of 0.98. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.59). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 854.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,179.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

