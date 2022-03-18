Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 543,221 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,667,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 139,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $55.38.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

