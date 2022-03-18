Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POWGet Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

POW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.38.

POW stock traded down C$0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching C$38.43. 3,435,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,774. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.63 and a 52-week high of C$44.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a current ratio of 95.52.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

