Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

POW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.38.

POW stock traded down C$0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching C$38.43. 3,435,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,774. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.63 and a 52-week high of C$44.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a current ratio of 95.52.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

