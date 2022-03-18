Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.38.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.79. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$32.63 and a 12-month high of C$44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 81.87, a current ratio of 95.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

