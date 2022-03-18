Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $111.61

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.61 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 113.60 ($1.48). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.47), with a volume of 1,790,414 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of £974.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09.

In related news, insider Helen Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,784.14). Also, insider Duncan Leggett sold 9,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.51), for a total value of £10,922.56 ($14,203.59).

About Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

