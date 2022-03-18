Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.41

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.41 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,785 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58. The company has a market cap of £207.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.41.
Premier Oil Company Profile (LON:PMO)
