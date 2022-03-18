Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $1.84. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 19,187 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.66.

About Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

