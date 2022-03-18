Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0209

Primas (PST) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $7.68 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.69 or 0.00267789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

