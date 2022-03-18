Privia Health Group (PRVA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 25th. Analysts expect Privia Health Group to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRVA opened at $24.44 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,115.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $233,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

