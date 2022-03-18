PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) were down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $30.85. Approximately 8,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 286,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Several analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.21, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.96.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,214,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

