Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Raymond James

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.46. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,459 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

