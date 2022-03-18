Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Lessened by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 1.0% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.69.

Shares of PLD opened at $156.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.35 and its 200-day moving average is $147.24.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.