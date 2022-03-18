ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is IAM Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,769 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 41.9% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $106,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $93.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

