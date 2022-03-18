ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Down 2.3%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.68 and last traded at $48.89. Approximately 74,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 123,063,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth $25,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

