ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €14.90 by Berenberg Bank

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €14.90 ($16.37) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.89) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.77) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.39 ($20.21).

Shares of PSM traded down €0.24 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €12.40 ($13.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a 1-year high of €19.00 ($20.88). The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

