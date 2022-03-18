ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €22.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) received a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €14.90 ($16.37) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.89) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.39 ($20.21).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PSM stock traded down €0.24 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €12.40 ($13.63). The company had a trading volume of 1,213,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a fifty-two week high of €19.00 ($20.88).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.