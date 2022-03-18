ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) PT Lowered to €22.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €28.00 ($30.77) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($19.78) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,717. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

