Prudential (NYSE:PUK) PT Raised to GBX 1,590 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($20.16) to GBX 1,590 ($20.68) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
PUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,550 ($20.16) in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,059.33.
NYSE:PUK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. Prudential has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $44.99.
Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
