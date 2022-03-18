Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Public Storage by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 10.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $365.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.72. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $380.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

