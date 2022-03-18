Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target Cut to €63.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($71.43) to €63.00 ($69.23) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($71.43) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($65.93) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.99.

PUBGY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 78,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,872. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

