PUBLISH Price Up 77.3% This Week (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 77.3% against the dollar. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $25,979.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

