Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.29

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and traded as low as $6.17. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 59,924 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PULM. StockNews.com began coverage on Pulmatrix in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $18.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

