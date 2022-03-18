Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.08

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 48.08 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 43.90 ($0.57). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 52,850 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of £224.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.08.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)
