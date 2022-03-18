PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 40,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,128,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCT shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $16,289,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $7,576,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth about $6,048,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,787,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,213,000 after buying an additional 443,646 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.