PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (PUT) traded 61% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $932,452.48 and $9,061.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,804.64 or 0.99927439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00068596 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

